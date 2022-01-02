Canadian Truckers Say They Have The Cash To Snarl Ottawa Traffic For Years

We are on day five of the Canadian anti-vaccine convoy wrecking havoc in that nation’s capital of Ottawa and in smaller protests around the country. Protesters blocked border crossings in tiny towns and main thoroughfares in the nation’s capital demanding an end to, among other things, Canada’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

The mayor of Coutts, Alberta, for instance, was near tears as he told the National Post protesters are disrupting life for the 250 residents living in the border town. In the capital, residents are fed up with the honking, blocked streets and combative protesters, Ottawa Citizen reports. Indeed, it seems a pretty grim time to try and get around Ottawa.