Canadian's Look To Invest In US Dealerships Rather Than Candian Citing Governmental Protection

Several Canadian dealership groups have recently reached across the border to expand or build U.S. footprints as part of what one industry buy/sell expert calls a trend driven by “sun-seeking” and better growth prospects.

Calgary-based Foundation Automotive has twice added to its U.S. network in 2022, firming up two deals for six rooftops in Texas. In February, the East Coast-based Steele Auto Group disclosed the purchase of a pair of dealerships, also in Texas.

And as 2021 drew to a close, western Canada’s Knight Automotive Group stepped into the United States with the purchase of two California dealerships.



