Canadians Are Now Buying Mexican Built Vehicles Over American Made

Canadian new vehicle sales are becoming less dependent on US assembly lines, and the latest figures reveal a very dire situation for the US automotive industry. Cars, utility vehicles, and trucks produced stateside made up 28.4 percent of Canadian new vehicle sales during the first half of 2026, down from 35.4 percent in the first six months of 2025.

According to JD Power Canada data cited by Automotive News, the US share had hovered around the 40 percent mark from 2021 through the first quarter of 2025. As for Mexico, it reached 22.2 percent of Canadian sales, up from 18.3 a year earlier and 13.7 percent five years ago.