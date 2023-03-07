Canadians Begin Shunning EVs Due To Lack Of Range And High Prices

Automakers are introducing electric vehicles at an unprecedented rate, but some people aren’t ready to make the switch. That’s certainly the case in Canada, where a new study has found support for EVs has dropped considerably.

According to J.D. Power’s latest Electric Vehicle Consideration Study, “overall EV consideration in Canada has declined 13 percentage points to 34% from 47% in 2022.”

In Canada, 66% of respondents said they were “very unlikely” or “somewhat unlikely” to consider an EV for their next vehicle. Their main reasons for avoiding them were limited range (63%), high prices (59%), and lack of recharging infrastructure (55%). That’s a far cry from south of the border, where 61% of American respondents said they were “very likely” or “somewhat likely” to consider purchasing an EV.