Canadians Float Relaxing Crash Testing For Cooler Cars To Combat Trump Tariffs

Canadians may soon find themselves shelling out more for new vehicles, and they have tariffs from Donald Trump to thank for it. The ripple effects of U.S. trade policies are about to wash over the auto market, and now the Canadian Automotive Dealers Association (CADA) is floating some bold, if unconventional, ideas to soften the blow. Chief among them? Changing the rules of the game altogether by opening the doors to cars from Europe, Japan, and Korea, vehicles currently locked out by Canada’s alignment with U.S. regulations. That kind of move could not only reshape the Canadian car market but also throw a wrench into Trump’s tariff strategy.



