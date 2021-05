Canoo, the LA-based EV startup, says it is bringing the first of its three planned models to market next year. Canoo announced Monday that, before tax credits, its EV minibus will start at $34,750 with premium versions at $49,950.

The pricing coincided with pre-orders opening up for both the minibus, the pickup and the MPVD or Multi-Purpose Delivery vehicle. You can pre-order any of the three vehicles now for $100, though the pickup and MPVD won’t come to market until 2023.