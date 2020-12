If you've followed the saga of the capsized cargo ship Golden Ray, you already know that it was filled with cars, trucks, and SUVs. Now we know more details about that cargo and a possible reason for the maritime disaster: on an early stop in the ship's voyage, nearly 300 Hyundai Accent and Kia Forte subcompacts were removed to make way for Kia Telluride SUVs, which are much heavier and taller, changing the balance of the cargo to disastrous effect.



