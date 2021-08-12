Car And Driver Claims Tesla Model S Plaid Is The Fast Charging Vehicle Ever Tested

In a lot of ways, the Tesla Model S Plaid is the ultimate sleeper. It looks very understated, and a lot of its innovations are eclipsed hard by its performance, which is pretty monstrous in its own right. Recently, however, one of the Model S Plaid’s lesser-known innovations was highlighted by motoring publication Car and Driver, which noted that the new flagship Tesla is the quickest charging EV it has tested to date. Car and Driver noted that the Model S Plaid they tested was able to accept 250 kW for five minutes, allowing the vehicle to beat the previous Model S’ charging performance by almost 20%. This is quite an accomplishment for the new flagship sedan, seeing as just a couple of years ago, the Model S was not even capable of handling the full brunt of the Supercharger V3’s 250 kW peak output.



