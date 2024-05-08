Car Blog Survey Choses What Stellantis Brands Should Die - Is Only One Enough?

We asked you which Stellantis brands CEO Carlos Tavares should put to rest, and the results are in. And we have to admit, we were shocked that one car brand in particular was by far the most popular candidate to be canned. While news stories focused on Maserati’s shaky standing, you overwhelmingly voted to ditch Chrysler. Almost one quarter of you think Chrysler should go, and we can see why. The brand that sold muscle cars before muscle cars were really a thing and turned families on to the modern minivan has been criminally ignored in recent years. With the death of the 300C in late 2023, its sole remaining vehicle is the ageing Pacifica, and the badly-needed Tesla rival it’s working on won’t be here for a couple of years.



