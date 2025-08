For Hawaiians looking to drive electric, be that a pure EV or PHEV, a new obstacle has rolled in. Matson, Inc., one of the state’s primary shipping providers and a major player in Pacific cargo routes, has decided to stop transporting electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles.

The company serves regions including Alaska, Guam, and Micronesia, but this latest policy shift puts the brakes on EV imports to the islands, at least for now.