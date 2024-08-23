Car Companies Brace For Massive Fines In The EU For The Public Not Buying Enough EVs

Have you ever wondered why car manufacturers active in Europe are obsessed with all sorts of hybrids and electric vehicles? Sure, they too want to protect our fragile world by reducing emissions, but there are also major financial ramifications if they don't cut down on gas-guzzling cars. For each gram over the fleet emissions target established by the EU, automakers pay a €95 ($105) fine. Okay, that doesn't sound like much when you're an automotive juggernaut with huge pockets such as the Volkswagen Group or Stellantis. However, those fines quickly add up because the penalty is applied to each and every car sold. That can translate into massive fines amounting to hundreds of millions of euros if the company doesn't sell enough hybrids and EVs to compensate for its ICE sales.



Read Article