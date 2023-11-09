Car Companies Know More About Your Sex Life Than You May Want

Of all product categories that Mozilla’s team of privacy researchers have ever examined, automobiles are the worst. All 25 brands it looked at earned its “Privacy Not Included” warning label for their poor treatment of consumer data. The study found that all of the brands it looked at collected more data than necessary to run their connected services. That allows them to find out things that you might expect – where you drive, how fast you go, the songs you play – and some you might not expect, such as information about your genetics and your sex life – no kidding.



