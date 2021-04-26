Car Company Execs Have To Be Shaking Their Heads Seeing Rides Like Telluride And Palisade Setting Sales Records While THEIR Boards FORCE Them To Push EV’s That No Customers Really Want

Agent001 submitted on 4/26/2021 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:59:00 PM

Views : 612 | Category: New Cars | Source: www.autospies.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Can you imagine being a car exec in a traditional auto company seeing the success of ICE vehicles like the Kia Telluride, Hyundai Palisade and others while their boards are forcing them to put their energies into EV's that no one truly wants.

Billions of dollars being reassigned and poured into vehicles like e-tron, id.4's, yet the volume selling products say like the Audi Q5, are being ignored.

If you were in charge of these companies, isn't there an EASIER way to dabble in electrics WITHOUT jeopardizing the ENTIRE business of the company?

Discuss....



Car Company Execs Have To Be Shaking Their Heads Seeing Rides Like Telluride And Palisade Setting Sales Records While THEIR Boards FORCE Them To Push EV’s That No Customers Really Want

About the Author

Agent001

"They are being watched. We work in secret. They'll never find us."

Agent001 (View Profile)