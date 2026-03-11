Car Dealers In Texas Worry That Rules Preventing Registration Of Vehicles By Undocumented Individuals Will Slow sales

Agent009 submitted on 3/11/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:07:02 PM

Views : 444 | Category: Spy Shots | Source: | SOURCE: houston.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Auto dealers across Houston are raising concerns about new Texas Department of Motor Vehicles (TxDMV) rules that change how vehicles are registered before being handed over to customers. Many store owners say the new process could slow down sales and create unexpected delays for buyers.
 
The rule, which took effect in early 2024, requires dealers to complete a vehicle’s official registration before customers can take possession of their purchase. Previously, dealers could release a vehicle while paperwork was still being finalized. Now, they must confirm that the registration has been fully processed through the state system.


Read Article


Car Dealers In Texas Worry That Rules Preventing Registration Of Vehicles By Undocumented Individuals Will Slow sales

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)