A Connecticut car dealership is in big trouble after its employees decided to go on a joyride and crashed a customer’s nearly-$100,000 Camaro earlier this year. The dumbass totaled the 2018 Chevy Camaro ZL1E Hendrick Edition that had just 989 miles on the clock. Kenny Habul brought his legitimately rare Camaro into H&L Chevrolet in Darien, Connecticut for a service with the explicit instructions that the car was not to leave the lot. Welp, that didn’t happen.



Read Article