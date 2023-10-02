Car Dealerships Feel Bullied By Biden Administration Into Moving To Electric Vehicles

A large majority of dealers surveyed by Automotive News said they are taking steps to sell electric vehicles, but they have mixed opinions on the federal government’s role in supporting the transition and accelerating consumer adoption. Roughly 82 percent of the dealers are selling or preparing to sell EVs at their stores, according to responses in the 2023 Dealer Outlook Survey of 264 dealers and dealership managers. That’s slightly higher than last year’s results of about 80 percent in a survey of 196. To get ready, most respondents surveyed in January said they have installed charging infrastructure, followed by purchasing and installing service department equipment and training or hiring technicians specifically for EV maintenance and repair.



Read Article