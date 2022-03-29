Car Dealerships In Shock Over EV Charging Station Costs

Car dealers are in for a rude awakening as EVs gain traction because in order to sell EVs, dealers will obviously want to charge them. The installation of fast chargers at dealer locations is proving more costly and complicated than expected. In some cases, fast charger installation can take up to two years and cost over $200,000, as Auto News reports. For once, dealers are stuck waiting and paying more than they thought. Call it the cost of doing business.

Dealers are running into expensive problems as utility companies confirm that the electrical systems in many commercial properties are not that different than those of residential properties. Unless lots have a body shop or similar facility onsite, AN reports, these locations usually “draw 24 to 48 kilowatts.” That’s the rating power they were built to handle.



