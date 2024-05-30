Car Detailer Polishes Cybertruck's Stainless Steel Body To A Mirror Finish

We already know that Tesla's pickup truck is bullet-resistant and has rock-proof glass. We also learned that its charging performance isn't stellar, its range drops significantly when towing, the day-to-day usability as a workhorse isn't what tradespeople need, and the stainless steel panels stuck onto the body can be pretty sharp. Now, a team of four courageous detailers turned it into a mirror.

And, believe it or not, the change is not a completely bad idea.

A team of four guys got their hands on someone's Cybertruck who wanted an even more interestingly looking electric vehicle. Tesla's edgy pickup truck has a distinctive exterior design without any other enhancements, but wrapping it or giving it a mirror finish can surely amplify its visual impact.