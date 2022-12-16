Car Drives Off Cliff In California - Apple iPhone Emergency SOS Feature Calls Rescue Team

Apple's new "Emergency SOS" service that lets off-grid iPhone users call for help via satellite has led to what may be its first successful rescue operation, certainly the first to be documented live.



As related by the Montrose Search & Rescue Team, which conducted the operation, two people were in a vehicle driving through the Angeles National Forest on Tuesday afternoon when their car went off the road and "off the side of the mountain, approximately 300'." The impact was serious enough to strip the front bumper off the car, which seems to have then tumbled or slid into a narrow valley well below the highway.



