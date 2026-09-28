Car Insurance App Promises Convenience But Is Secretly Reporting Your Driving Style

Plenty of us have an insurance app on our phone. They offer the opportunity to pull up proof of insurance at the drop of a hat. We can check our coverage, request changes, and more quite quickly. Now, a new partnership between LexisNexis Risk Solutions and IMS could enable that app to track your driving behavior without an OBDII dongle. Drivers would have to agree to participate, according to the companies. The question is whether they’ll understand everything they’ve agreed to measure. The setup combines LexisNexis’s Drive Metrics scoring model with IMS’s EdgeSDK. Instead of sending every bit of driving behavior to a cloud server for processing, the phone calculates a score and related attributes on the device. Those results can then feed into an insurer’s pricing and underwriting decisions. Insurers can put the technology in an app they already offer or use one supplied by IMS, though neither company has named an insurer launching this particular system yet.



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