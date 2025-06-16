Car Owner Tracks And Steals Back His Car After Police Say "Call Us If You Get Into Trouble"

A Jaguar E-Pace owner from the United Kingdom called the police to report that his vehicle was stolen, hoping the officers on the ground would instantly go after the thieves if they were provided with live vehicle location data. The response was surprising, so he decided to go after the car on his own.
It all happened on June 3 when Mark Simpson and his wife, Mia Forbes Pirie, discovered their Jaguar E-Pace was no longer parked in front of their house.
They did what each and every one of us would do next: they called the police. However, Simpson not only reported the theft but also provided the dispatchers with live vehicle location information. The car was fitted with an AirTag, so he could see where it was located in real time.
