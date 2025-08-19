Car Prices Fall In July Despite Gloom And Doom By The Left About Trump Tariffs

Tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump have caused quite an upheaval in the automotive industry, but data has revealed that new vehicle inventory has now returned to levels comparable to before the measure was put in place. In addition, average new vehicle listing prices in the US have fallen, and that’s great news for anyone in the market for a new set of wheels. Cox Automotive has revealed that as of July 31, 2025, total new vehicle inventory in the US was sitting at 2.68 million vehicles, or 73 days of supply, with an average listing price of $48,480. By comparison, there were 2.83 million new vehicles in inventory at the start of July. Current inventory levels are also down 4.7 percent compared to a year ago.



