Car Rental Company Refuses F1 Champion Max Verstappen A Car Because He Is Too Young

Three-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen is the man who constantly hits 220 mph (354 kph) during races. But outside the track, rules are different. During his holiday in Portugal, the 26-year old wanted to rent a Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe to drive on public roads and track. But he was denied the car because he was "too young" to drive the model, which is able to hit a top speed of 195.7 mph (315 kph).



Max wanted to rent the car from rental firm Sixt on his holiday. But, in order to be able to leave with the AMG four-door coupe with a valid insurance policy, he needed to be 30 years old or older.



Ironically, it was a car from the manufacturer that his team, Red Bull Racing, has been battling in the Formula One championship for the past decade. Instead, he had to settle for a less powerful model, a BMW 5 Series sedan, which could go as fast as 155.3 mph (250 kph).





Read Article