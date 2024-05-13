Car Sharing Clubs In The UK Under Threat From High Insurance Premiums

Community car sharing clubs that aim to offer a cheaper but equally convenient alternative to car ownership for people living in remote areas are under threat by huge increases in the cost of their insurance.

There are around 40 such clubs in the UK, many serving rural villages with fleets of fewer than five cars and staffed by volunteers.

Members can book a car for as little as half an hour up to several weeks. Supporters say the clubs provide a much-needed service that is affordable and convenient and which helps decarbonise a community.