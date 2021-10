The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) released its annual report on stolen vehicles in the United States, and the news isn't good. Overall thefts are up double digits, 11 percent to be exact. And the preferred target for car boosters isn't a 1967 Mustang Shelby GT500. Thieves in America love pickup trucks, and they love the F-150 / Super Duty rigs most of all. For the second year in a row, America's best-selling vehicle is also America's most stolen vehicle









