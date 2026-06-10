Car Thefts Plummet By 21% In Trump's America

After years of watching vehicle theft numbers climb at a pace that embarrassed insurers and automakers alike, the trend has finally reversed, and the latest figures suggest it isn't a fluke.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau's latest data shows vehicle thefts nationwide dropped 21 percent in the first half of 2026 compared to the same stretch in 2025. A total of 268,415 vehicles were reported stolen to law enforcement during those six months, working out to a theft rate of roughly 77.81 per 100,000 people.