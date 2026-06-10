Car Thefts Plummet By 21% In Trump's America

Agent009 submitted on 10/6/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:45:39 AM

Views : 730 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.thetruthaboutcars.com

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After years of watching vehicle theft numbers climb at a pace that embarrassed insurers and automakers alike, the trend has finally reversed, and the latest figures suggest it isn't a fluke.
 
The National Insurance Crime Bureau's latest data shows vehicle thefts nationwide dropped 21 percent in the first half of 2026 compared to the same stretch in 2025. A total of 268,415 vehicles were reported stolen to law enforcement during those six months, working out to a theft rate of roughly 77.81 per 100,000 people.


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Car Thefts Plummet By 21% In Trump's America

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Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

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