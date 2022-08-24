Car Thief In Spain Tries To Flee Police By Driving Through The Metro

They must be smoking funny things in Madrid, judging by the media attention the Spanish capital has been getting lately. After two Porsches made love over the weekend, turning into an expensive pile of metal and plastic, another strange incident happened in Madrid. A car thief got stuck when he tried to climb the stairs with the stolen vehicle.



Car thieves are getting brazen, as we’ve seen in several car-theft incidents lately. Not all thieves are clever, though, as a strange episode in Madrid, Spain, showed. After stealing a Mazda from a nearby parking lot, a 36-year-old man tried to escape the police by driving through the Plaza Eliptica, a metro line interchange in the Spanish capital. This sounds crazy, but according to media reports, it wasn’t his intention to get the metro.



