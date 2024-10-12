Car Thieves Force North Carolina Dealer Into Bankruptcy

When crime hits too close to home, the consequences are often far more than financial. The owner of an independent used car dealership in Farmville, North Carolina, has been forced to shut down the shop and file for bankruptcy after a group of thieves stole seven vehicles from the lot during a brazen heist on October 24. At approximately 1 a.m., thieves pulled up at D&S Auto Source and broke in, destroying one of the security cameras. They then picked the lock on one of the safes and smashed open another, getting the keys to seven vehicles and making off with them. The vehicles had a combined value of roughly $200,000.



