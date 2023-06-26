Car Wars Study Says Tesla's Reign Supreme Will End

Agent009 submitted on 6/26/2023 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:27:28 AM

Views : 773 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: electrek.co

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

According to Bank of America’s (BofA) annual “Car Wars” report, “The next four+ years could be some of the most uncertain and volatile for product strategy ever,” with EV launches accelerating, uncertainty regarding ICE vehicles, and the possible last-minute product cancellations.
 
BofA says, “ICE dominance is over,” with electric cars expected to account for a larger portion of new model launches from 2024 to 2027 (46% EV vs. 35% ICE) with another 18% hybrid.
 
Electric vehicle sales broke another record in the first quarter of 2023, claiming over 7% of the US auto market for the first time, and the trend is only expected to accelerate from here.
 
The Car Wars analysis points to EVs representing as much as 26% of total US auto sales by 2026, fueled by the Inflation Reduction Act and growing demand for electric vehicles.


Read Article


Car Wars Study Says Tesla's Reign Supreme Will End

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)