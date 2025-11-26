CarFax Claims A Stolen Catalytic Convert Is Accident Damage And Lowers Resale Value - But Is It Really?

When purchasing a brand-new vehicle from a dealership, prospective car owners typically expect it to be problem free, with no accidents and a clean Carfax history report.

That’s because if a vehicle was in an accident and it’s recorded on Carfax, it could affect how much it’s worth if someone wants to sell it or trade it in.

Cooper Gallant, of Bowmanville, Ont., is a professional fisherman involved in competitive bass fishing and major tournaments.

He told CTV News that two years ago, he bought a 2023 Dodge Ram pickup truck that he uses to drive all over North America to various fishing events.

He said he recently talked with his father, Gary Gallant, about trading the truck in.