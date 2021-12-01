CarMax Introduces 24 Hour Test Drives - Should Others Follow?

Car retailers are constantly coming up with all sorts of ideas and promotions to attract consumers into their stores these days. America’s largest used car retailer, CarMax, is introducing the “Love Your Car Guarantee” which will allow you test drive your next car for 24 hours before buying.

And if 24 hours isn’t enough to really enough to make up your mind, CarMax will also let you return your car for a full refund. The “30-Day Money Back Guarantee” gives you a month or 1,500 miles to really decide if the car you signed for is the one for you. That’s enough miles to get you from Boston to Miami – though, as always, you should make sure you read all the fine print.