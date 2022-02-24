Cargo Ship Fire May Have Claimed The Last V12 Lamborghini Aventadors Ever Made

The fallout from the burning and now drifting Felicity Age cargo ship continues as the first salvage crews managed to board it on Wednesday. Stuck in the Atlantic Ocean, the Felicity Age contains around 4,000 vehicles from the Volkswagen Group, including high-priced Porsches, Bentleys, and Lamborghinis. In regards to the Italian marque, some of the last examples of the V12-powered Lamborghini Aventador are onboard, all of which have been pre-sold to anxious American customers. A majority of the Lambos are the Urus SUV, but that's less of a problem because it's not going out of production; the Aventador is.



