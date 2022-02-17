Cargo Ship With Porsches On Board Adrift And On Fire In The Atlantic

Following a distress signal, the Portuguese navy jumped into action to save 22 crew members onboard a cargo ship that had caught fire in the Atlantic Ocean. The Felicity Ace reportedly raised the alarm after a fire had broken out on the hold. This is according to the Associated Press, which reports the 200-meter-long ship was bound for Davisville, Rhode Island, after setting sail from Emden, Germany.

In its cargo hold, countless Porsche and Volkswagen vehicles. While crew members were rescued, the high-value shipments are, most likely, destroyed. Twitter user Zerin Dube shared a screenshot from the "Porsche Track Your Dream" app, which acknowledges the ship is carrying Porsches.