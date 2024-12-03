Carlos Ghosn Claims Apple Gave Up On The Apple Car Because Of Value

With Apple still sitting on a money-making machine thanks to the thousands of patents and technology it created for the vehicle, most people in the industry see different reasons for the tech giant to abandon its ambitious automotive expansion.

Carlos Ghosn, the former Nissan CEO and now a fugitive in Lebanon, believes Apple ditched the Apple Car for a different reason: the company understood it wouldn't make as much money as it initially believed.

Many experts and representatives of automakers believe Apple abandoned the car project because it couldn't get it right. The reasoning makes sense. Apple doesn't have the know-how to build a car, and after failed negotiations with Mercedes, Hyundai, and other traditional carmakers, it decided to build everything from scratch without help. The ambitious strategy failed, so Apple abandoned the idea.