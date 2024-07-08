Carlos Ghosn Claims Honda Is In The Beginning Stages Of Taking Over Nissan

One of the most controversial executives in the car industry is not afraid to call things as he sees them. After saying Nissan is "boring, mediocre" and in a "bad position" while describing the Renault-Nissan alliance as "small and fragile," the 70-year-old fugitive now has something to say about the newly formed Honda-Nissan-Mitsubishi partnership. In a new interview with Automotive News, Ghosn said Honda is plotting a "disguised takeover" of Nissan and Mitsubishi. He believes that Honda is by far the biggest of the three Japanese automakers, so it puts the company in the "driver's seat" to take control. Complete details about the new agreement haven't been fleshed out, but the former man in charge of Nissan argues that Honda will call the shots.



