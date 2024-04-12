Carlos Tavares Ousted Due To Controversial Plans To Save Stellantis

Goals deemed unrealistic or damaging by some Stellantis board members triggered the sudden downfall of Ceo Carlos Tavares just a month after receiving full support.

Two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

According to the sources, the Stellantis board of directors, dissatisfied with Tavares' aggressive sales and cost-cutting goals and conflicting relationships with suppliers, dealers, and unions, unanimously wanted the Ceo to resign.

"In November something broke," said one of the sources.