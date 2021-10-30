Cars And VERY Sad Men, SORRY, Cars And Coffee Becomes Like A SEINFELD Episode In The HOOD. MALIBU!

What started years ago as a cars and coffee meetup between comedian Jerry Seinfeld and writer Spike Feresten, who wrote for Seinfeld and currently hosts the podcast Spike’s Car Radio, spiraled out of control as pandemic-induced lockdowns made people seek out open-air fun.



“Spike Feresten and I invented driving to Malibu Kitchen in a cool car to get coffee 20 years ago,” Seinfeld told the LA Times. “I’m not surprised the idea has taken over the entire city.”



Well, it’s taken over the parking lot of Malibu Village, at least. As Fleming tells it, a five-car meetup in the morning became 200-300 cars during the pandemic. The city stepped in, barricading the lot in the morning, but now car enthusiasts are simply coming later in the day, filling up the spaces and hanging around for hours, reportedly leading to a significant decrease in business at the various stores and restaurants.









