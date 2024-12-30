Cars Crash After Google Maps Send Drivers Down Unfinished Highway

Six people were injured after the drivers of two cars followed the directions provided by Google Maps on an unfinished highway, eventually hitting mounds of mud.

It happened in Hathras, India, where both drivers relied on Google Maps navigation to get turn-by-turn directions to their destinations. The first vehicle crashed into a mud mound at approximately 10 PM after the navigation app sent them on the Mathura-Bareilly highway.

The second vehicle entered the same highway after the driver had followed a route suggested by Google Maps. The vehicle hit another mud mound, and the passengers suffered minor injuries.