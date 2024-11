Toyota has dropped the strongest hint yet that it is preparing to revive the MR2 and Celica in addition to renewing the GR86 and GR Supra.

A recent episode of the company's self-published cartoon, named Grip, briefly shows a whiteboard containing a list of new models: a Supra Mk6, Celica Mk8, MR2 Mk4, GR86 Mk3 and GR GT3.

Notably, the whiteboard features alongside character Master Rugu, who guides the show's protagonists in their battle against autonomous race cars.