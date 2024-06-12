Cash Strapped NYC Issues Thousands Of AI Tickets Drivers From System While It Is In Trial Mode

Though it seems to be taking over more and more facets of everyday life, AI isn’t perfect - and 3,800 residents of one of America’s busiest cities just learned it the hard way. In New York City, cameras are being used to help battle the serious issue of parking infractions on bus routes, as part of an initiative called Automated Camera Enforcement (ACE). Through this initiative, the Motor Traffic Authority (MTA) is using AI-powered cameras installed on buses on select bus routes that automatically identify and ticket drivers who park in bus lanes. What could go wrong? Well, even human law enforcement can get things a bit off - a Hyundai Elantra N driver was ticketed for noise in California despite having a stock exhaust.



Read Article