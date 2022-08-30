Casio Pays Tribute To Honda Racing With An Affordable Enthusiast Watch

Cars and watches go together like Florida Man and Darwinism. Problem is, car-related watches are usually ridiculously expensive. Ferrari teamed up with Richard Mille to create the UP-01 timepiece, which retails for $2 million.

Teaming up with Honda appears to be the secret to producing a classic yet affordable watch. Earlier this year, Seiko launched a matching watch for the upcoming Civic Type R. The Seiko Astron retails for roughly $1,700, but at least it's not more expensive than the actual car (you might want to look into that, Ferrari).