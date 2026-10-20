Cathie Wood’s New Tesla Target Makes Her Old Ones Look Modest. Are YOU BUYING IT?

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest just published its open-source Tesla valuation model for 2031, projecting a base-case share price of roughly $4,400, a bear case of $3,300, and a bull case of $5,000.



These figures come from a Monte Carlo simulation across 32 inputs. They imply total revenue of about $1.2 trillion in the bear case, $1.45 trillion in the base case, and $1.62 trillion in the bull case, with corresponding market capitalizations in the $13–20 trillion range. With Tesla trading near $368 per share and a market capitalization around $1.45 trillion as of mid-October 2026, even the bear case would represent roughly a 9x return from current levels.



ARK’s thesis rests heavily on autonomy and robotics. In the base case, robotaxi accounts for about 80% of enterprise value by 2031 (down from ~90% in their prior 2029 model), driven by roughly 8.1 million robotaxis generating ~$753 billion in net ride-hail revenue. Optimus humanoid robots contribute further, with about 1 million cumulative external units sold and ~$212 billion in related revenue. Energy storage scales to over 2,200 GWh deployed, while vehicle deliveries reach around 10 million units. EBITDA margins in the base case approach 61%, reflecting high operating leverage once the robotaxi and Optimus businesses mature.



Tesla has made tangible progress on robotaxi, launching unsupervised service in Austin in mid-2025 and expanding to multiple cities while accumulating unsupervised miles faster than early Waymo benchmarks. ARK highlights Tesla’s vertical integration and vision-only approach as potential cost advantages. The model also assumes substantial AI infrastructure spending rising into the hundreds of billions cumulatively.



Skeptics note ARK’s track record of ambitious medium-term targets that have frequently required timeline extensions. Earlier models projected high valuations for 2025 and 2026 that the stock has not approached, even after adjusting for splits, and robotaxi scaling has lagged prior assumptions. ARK has consistently emphasized long-term disruptive potential over near-term consensus forecasts, and its open-source approach invites scrutiny of the assumptions.



The gap between today’s valuation and ARK’s 2031 outcomes remains enormous, dependent on rapid robotaxi utilization, Optimus commercialization, and sustained high margins amid competition and regulatory hurdles. Whether these projections prove prescient or optimistic will hinge on execution over the next five years.



Do you think Cathie Wood will be right this time, or will this turn out to be another bad Cathie Wood call?











Cathie Wood’s ARK’s Invest released their $TSLA 2031 valuation model. • Bear Case: $3,300 ($1.2T revenue) • Base Case: $4,400 ($1.45T revenue) • Bull Case: $5,000 ($1.62T revenue) Even ARK’s Bear Case would imply an ~9x return from current levels https://t.co/p3lEdjQ8Db — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) October 19, 2026



