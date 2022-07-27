Chances Are If You Drive One Of These Brands You Will Become An Accident Statistic

Almost one in 10 American drivers has at least one own-fault accident on record in 2022, according to insurance comparison website Insurify.

But the incidences of terrible driving aren’t spread evenly, as data from Insurify’s more than 4.6 million insurance applications shows. Depending on what kind of car your drive, you’re statistically more likely to cause damage to your car, and potentially somebody else’s.

Here’s a handy guide to the five most accident-prone car brands in America so you can be sure to avoid them in the parking lot, and switch lanes when you see them coming up behind.