Chaotic Car Chase Of Royals Shows How Out Of Control the Big Apple Has Become

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the duchess’s mother were involved in a “near catastrophic” two-hour car chase in New York after being followed by “a ring of highly aggressive paparazzi”, the duke’s spokesperson has said.

The incident is said to have happened after Prince Harry, Meghan and her mother, Doria Ragland, attended an awards ceremony on Tuesday.

The three of them are said to have been subjected to a “relentless pursuit” involving half a dozen blacked-out vehicles.

There were no reported collisions, injuries or arrests, police said.