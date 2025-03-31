Charger Daytona Pricing Hits An All Time Low - Would $23,000 On The Hood Make You Consider An Electric Pony Car?

We all know in most parts of the country EVs are a hard sell. Expensive own and operate and insure they offer little other than the knowledge that you may be reducing C02 by a minute percentage.

Automakers have responded to this with electrifying every model they can in the hopes of finding the balance between the traditional buyer and the environmentalist were are told are out there begging for alternatives. Dodge has tried to meet the market with the electric Charger Daytona EV with disappointing results. So much so that heavy discounts are surfacing almost cutting the purchase price in half.

With fire sale pricing like this would you be tempted to go all in for an EV?





Brand new Dodge Charger Daytona EV’s are being discounted by up to $23,000.



Is anyone surprised? pic.twitter.com/ivTo97EG3a — Nic Cruz Patane (@niccruzpatane) March 31, 2025

