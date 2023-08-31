Charger SRT Hellcat Reigns Supreme As The Most Stolen Car In The US

The Charger SRT Hellcat was joined by another Dodge model, the Charger Hemi, at the top of the list of vehicles most likely to be stolen relative to their numbers on the road. The Charger Hemi is more than 20 times as likely to be stolen compared with the average vehicle, the study found.

The Infiniti Q50, Dodge Challenger and four-wheel-drive Land Rover Range Rover rounded out the top 5 vehicles most likely to be stolen. The Q50 has been a recurring name on the list since the 2014 model year “for reasons that remain a mystery,” according to the institute.

Four Kia models — the Sportage, the four-wheel-drive Sportage, Rio and Forte — were among the 20 vehicles most likely to get stolen for the 2020-22 model years. The Sportage crossover was most likely among those models, finishing sixth across all vehicles.