Charging Your EV At A Tesla Supercharger Doesn't Mean You Have To Have The Tesla App

Tesla began opening up the Supercharger network to third-party electric vehicles in Europe sometime in 2021 as part of a pilot program. The pilot was gradually expanded to new countries throughout Europe before reaching the US shores in March 2023. It started in Europe because Tesla Superchargers use the same CCS-2 connector as other charging stations on the Old Continent. In the US, Tesla had to design an NACS to CCS adapter called Magic Dock.



The Magic Dock deploys with the cable when a non-Tesla EV initiates charging but remains docked in normal operation with Tesla cars. To access the Supercharger network, owners of other EV brands still need to open a Tesla account and use the Tesla app. This is not much different for them than using any third-party charging network. For people not owning a Tesla, every charging network has its app for which you need an account, so the Tesla app was just another one in their portfolio.





