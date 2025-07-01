Cheap Car Sales Explode In 2024 Proving Automakers Are Missing The Market

Maybe cheap cars aren't dead in the US after all. Sales of some of America's most affordable vehicles saw huge increases across the board in 2024; The Nissan Versa, the Kia K4 (formerly the Forte), the Mitsubishi Mirage, and many others.

Nissan had some of the biggest jumps. The brand sold 152,659 Sentras and 42,589 Versas in 2024, representing increases of 39.8 and 71.7 percent respectively. Even in the middle of a changeover year, Nissan still moved 77,356 examples of the Kicks crossover—a 15.8 percent increase.