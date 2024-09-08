Cheap Pickup Trucks In The US Market Are A Dying Breed

Cheap pickup trucks aren't entirely a thing of the past, but the list of trucks for under $30,000 is getting shorter every year. While $30,000 is still well below the average new vehicle price in the US, it's a much more accurate representation of what the average American can afford, and when you can only own one vehicle that needs to be both your personal transport and a means of earning an income, an affordable truck is something America needs. But in 2024, just three trucks make the cut. You've got the 2024 Chevrolet Colorado, the 2024 Ford Maverick, and the 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz. There are also a few that are just barely over the line if you want to dig a little deeper into the piggy bank, but we're down to just three pickups in the US available under the $30,000 mark.



