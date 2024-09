Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Chechen Republic, accused Elon Musk on Thursday of disabling a Tesla Cybertruck that he claimed he received from the billionaire last month.

Kadyrov, who has ruled Chechnya with an iron fist for over 17 years, shared a video in August of him driving around in the electric vehicle with what appeared to be a machine gun mounted on its roof.

The Chechen leader hailed the truck’s “maneuverability” and crew protection in a post on Telegram.